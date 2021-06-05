UrduPoint.com
Turkey Discovers Gas Field In Black Sea With Reserves Of 135Bln Cubic Meters - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Turkey Discovers Gas Field in Black Sea With Reserves of 135Bln Cubic Meters - Erdogan

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Turkey has discovered a new gas field in the Black Sea with reserves of more than 135 billion cubic meters of gas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday.

"Drilling ship Fatih discovered a gas accumulation in the new field Amasra-1 with a volume of more than 135 billion cubic meters," Erdogan said, speaking at the opening of the port of Filyos on the Black Sea coast of Turkey.

Thus, Turkey's total gas reserves on the Black Sea shelf are about 500 billion cubic meters due to last year's discovery: in August 2020, Erdogan announced the discovery of the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea with reserves of about 320 billion cubic meters.

