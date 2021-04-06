Turkey e commerce volume jumps 66 per

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) The volume of e-commerce in Turkey jumped 66% year-on-year to 226.2 billion Turkish liras ($32 billion) in 2020, the country's trade minister announced Tuesday.

"E-commerce spending to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio reached 4.1% in 2020, a rise of 51.8% from a year ago," Ruhsar Pekcan told a news conference held in the capital Ankara.

Citing data from international institutions, Pekcan said the global e-commerce volume hit $4.3 trillion, up by an expected 18% in the same period.

The number of companies running e-commerce operations in Turkey also surged by 275% to 256,861 last year, an indicator of dynamic development of the sector in the country, she stressed.

"Turkey's e-commerce volume to general trade ratio rose from 9.8% in 2019 to 15.7% on average in 2020," Pekcan noted.