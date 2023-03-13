Turkey Earthquakes Led to Adjustments to Gas Hub Project Proposed by Russia - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The devastating earthquakes in Turkey have caused adjustments to the gas hub project proposed by Russia, but there is no talk of it being postponed, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik.

In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed their governments to map out the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines.

"The earthquakes have become the main topic in the political, social and economic spheres of the country.

The efforts of all departments were aimed at eliminating the consequences of the 'catastrophe of the century.' Therefore, adjustments were made to some other issues. Now we are gradually returning to the issues on our agenda, including the key issue of the gas hub," a source told Sputnik.

Asked whether the gas hub project could be postponed because of a shortage of resources following the earthquakes, the source said "No way, this is out of the question."