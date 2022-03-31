UrduPoint.com

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due To Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 02:43 PM

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey has secured uninterrupted gas supply from Russia by not joining sanctions against it and continues to buy 40% of its gas needs from the country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Turkey has secured uninterrupted gas supply from Russia by not joining sanctions against it and continues to buy 40% of its gas needs from the country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"After the start of the war, I wondered about Turkey's need for Russian gas.

Before the war it was about 50% and now about 40%," Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkish channel A Haber.

According to the minister, Russia continues gas transit to Turkey without disruptions.

"There are no issues. We did not join the sanctions, and this would be wrong, given our mediating role," Cavusoglu said.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch the gas payments to rubles for the countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia by the end of March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Buy Vladimir Putin March Gas From Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

10 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

10 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fan ..

Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fans

31 minutes ago
 Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Pal ..

Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Palestinian Terrorist Suspects - ..

10 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.