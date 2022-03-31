Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Turkey has secured uninterrupted gas supply from Russia by not joining sanctions against it and continues to buy 40% of its gas needs from the country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"After the start of the war, I wondered about Turkey's need for Russian gas.

Before the war it was about 50% and now about 40%," Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkish channel A Haber.

According to the minister, Russia continues gas transit to Turkey without disruptions.

"There are no issues. We did not join the sanctions, and this would be wrong, given our mediating role," Cavusoglu said.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch the gas payments to rubles for the countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia by the end of March.