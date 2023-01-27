UrduPoint.com

Turkey Expects To Start Operation Of Russian Gas Hub Project This Year - Energy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 05:56 PM

Turkey hopes to start operating the gas hub project proposed Russia within a year, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday

"There is no gas trading center in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. The countries of the region with which we maintain contacts also support this gas center project. I hope we will be able to start the gas center operations within one year," Turkish newspaper Star quoted Donmez as saying.

In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed their governments to map the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the idea is not only to create a trading platform in Turkey, but also to develop infrastructure and increase the volume of supplies to Europe. He said other countries can also join in as suppliers, including Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan.

