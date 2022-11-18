Turkey Expects to Start Work on Russian Gas Hub Project in Early 2023 - Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Turkey expects to start work on the implementation of the gas hub project proposed by Russia starting early 2023, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

"By the end of the year, we intend to determine the roadmap. And from early 2023, respectively, to begin the implementation of work on the project," Donmez was quoted as saying by the NTV broadcaster.

According to the minister, Turkey is conducting a number of negotiations with possible gas suppliers to ensure Europe's energy security and market balance through this project.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey.

On October 14, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions in both countries to start implementing the project, and that Ankara expects to complete the pipeline construction in November. Turkey intends to partially cover its fuel needs by extracting Black Sea gas, with Russia being the main supplier of gas. The gas distribution center is expected to be located in in the region of Thrace located in the European part of Turkey.