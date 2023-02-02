UrduPoint.com

Turkey Expects To Supply Black Sea Gas To National System In 2023 - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Turkey Expects to Supply Black Sea Gas to National System in 2023 - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Turkey expects to supply Black Sea gas to the national system in the first quarter of 2023 after the discovery of two new gas fields in the region in the last few years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to supply gas from the Black Sea to our national system.

God willing, in the first quarter of 2023," Erdogan told the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) on Wednesday.

In 2020, Turkey discovered a large Black Sea gas field, later named Sakarya, whose reserves are estimated at 540 billion cubic meters. Ankara also discovered a new gas reserve off its Black Sea coast late last year. Together with the revised deposits at the Sakarya field, the country's offshore gas reserves stand at 710 billion cubic meters, an equivalent of $1 trillion on the global market.

