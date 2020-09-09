UrduPoint.com
Turkey Exports Tomato Paste To 99 Countries

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:07 PM

BURSA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey exported tomato paste to 99 countries during the first eight months of this year, according to an exporter association's data.

The country's tomato paste exports increased by 4.37% in the eight-month period year-on-year, according to an Anadolu Agency report compiled from data by the Uludag Exporters' Association.

The exports totaled $93.4 million.

Iraq was the main destination for these exports with 63.35%, followed by Germany.

Turkey is among the top 10 countries in terms of agricultural income globally.

In the first eight months of 2020, Turkey's overall exports amounted to $102.5 billion.

