Turkey Extends Existing Contracts With Gas Suppliers - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Turkey has extended existing contracts with gas suppliers and signed new contracts for deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to get prepared for an energy crisis, Turkish broadcaster Oda tv reported, citing sources in the country's energy ministry.

The broadcaster did not specify with which suppliers the contracts had been extended or whether Russia was among them.

Meanwhile, the filling level of Turkey's underground gas storage facilities Tuz Golu and Silivri has achieved 100%, media reported last week. The daily power consumption in the country has increased from 92 million to 362 million cubic meters, according to Oda TV.

In addition, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez has paid special attention to international meetings on energy issues in recent months, with measures taken and cooperation established on the global scene, the broadcaster reported.

Russia is the main gas supplier to Turkey. Earlier in October, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkey had asked Russia to defer part of Ankara's natural gas payments until 2024 so that it can mitigate the economic damage from higher energy prices caused by Western sanctions against Moscow. However, a source in Ankara told Sputnik that Turkey and Russia were discussing not the postponement of payments for Russian gas, but their price and that there were no problems in this regard.