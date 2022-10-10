UrduPoint.com

Turkey Extends Existing Contracts With Gas Suppliers - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Turkey Extends Existing Contracts With Gas Suppliers - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Turkey has extended existing contracts with gas suppliers and signed new contracts for deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to get prepared for an energy crisis, Turkish broadcaster Oda tv reported, citing sources in the country's energy ministry.

The broadcaster did not specify with which suppliers the contracts had been extended or whether Russia was among them.

Meanwhile, the filling level of Turkey's underground gas storage facilities Tuz Golu and Silivri has achieved 100%, media reported last week. The daily power consumption in the country has increased from 92 million to 362 million cubic meters, according to Oda TV.

In addition, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez has paid special attention to international meetings on energy issues in recent months, with measures taken and cooperation established on the global scene, the broadcaster reported.

Russia is the main gas supplier to Turkey. Earlier in October, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkey had asked Russia to defer part of Ankara's natural gas payments until 2024 so that it can mitigate the economic damage from higher energy prices caused by Western sanctions against Moscow. However, a source in Ankara told Sputnik that Turkey and Russia were discussing not the postponement of payments for Russian gas, but their price and that there were no problems in this regard.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Energy Crisis Ankara Price October Gas Media TV From Million

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

23 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

40 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.