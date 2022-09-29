Turkey Has No Problems With Gas Supplies From Russia - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Ankara has no problems with Russia on gas supplies, negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on this topic are aimed at "a good result," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We will not have problems with gas in winter.

After the start of development of the Black Sea natural gas, Turkey will experience relief on this issue. We have no problems with Russia on this issue. My negotiations with Mr. Putin on this topic are positive, I hope for good results," the Turkish leader told reporters.