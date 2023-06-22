Open Menu

Turkey Hikes Interest Rate In Erdogan Policy U-turn

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Turkey hikes interest rate in Erdogan policy U-turn

Turkey on Thursday pivoted away from years of unconventional economics promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the central bank nearly doubled its key interest rate to fight inflation and steady the troubled lira

The bank hiked the rate to 15 percent from 8.5 percent in its first meeting since Erdogan filled his government with investor-backed faces after winning tight May polls.

The bank hiked the rate to 15 percent from 8.5 percent in its first meeting since Erdogan filled his government with investor-backed faces after winning tight May polls.

"Monetary tightening will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved," the central bank said.

The bank also promised to "simplify and improve" policies that past Erdogan governments used to try and weather Turkey's worst economic crisis since the 1990s.

The bank's policy-setting committee "will continue to take its decisions in a predictable, data-driven and transparent framework," it said in a statement.

Fitch Ratings said it expected the policy rate to reach 25 percent by the end of the year.

