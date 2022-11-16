UrduPoint.com

Turkey Hopes To Develop Road Map For Russian Gas Hub By Year-End - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022

Turkey Hopes to Develop Road Map for Russian Gas Hub by Year-End - Energy Minister

Turkey expects to develop a road map for the establishment of a Russian gas hub in the country's northwest by the end of 2022, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Turkey expects to develop a road map for the establishment of a Russian gas hub in the country's northwest by the end of 2022, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday.

"By the end of the year, we will clarify the roadmap that will be followed by the natural gas hub that we plan to establish in the city of Kiyikoy," Donmez said, as quoted by the state-run TRT Haber broadcaster.

Turkey expects no issues with energy supply this winter, the minister said.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions in both countries to start implementing the project.

