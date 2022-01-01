UrduPoint.com

Turkey Hopes To Start Using Black Sea Gas Nationwide In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Turkey Hopes to Start Using Black Sea Gas Nationwide in 2023

Turkey plans to start extracting and using natural gas from the newly found deposit off the its Black Sea coast early in 2023, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Turkey plans to start extracting and using natural gas from the newly found deposit off the its Black Sea coast early in 2023, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.

The find of 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Sakarya field in 2020, Turkey's biggest ever, rekindled Ankara's hopes of weaning itself off energy imports. It plans to build an energy hub in the port of Filyos where the gas will come ashore.

Donmez told reporters during a Friday visit to the construction site of a gas processing plant in Filyos that the industrial complex could become operational in the first quarter of 2023.

"After this facility has been connected to the grid Black Sea gas will be used all across Turkey. The people of Turkey and the state will both benefit from it," he was quoted as saying by the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

The energy minister said that the processing plant's initial operational capacity would be 10 million cubic meters per day and increase gradually to 40 million cubic meters. He said that the industrial zone could become Europe's largest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Visit Sakarya Ankara SITE Hub Gas 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

553 held on violations at new year's night in Punj ..

553 held on violations at new year's night in Punjab

1 minute ago
 77 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

77 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

3 minutes ago
 12 violators fined over polluting environment

12 violators fined over polluting environment

3 minutes ago
 New year to bring happiness to people: Mian Aslam

New year to bring happiness to people: Mian Aslam

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed for ensuring minorities rights : Pr ..

Govt committed for ensuring minorities rights : President

3 minutes ago
 Govt introduces track & trace tax system on cigare ..

Govt introduces track & trace tax system on cigarette: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.