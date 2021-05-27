Turkey Increases Oil Production to 61,000 Barrels Per Day - Erdogan

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:29 PM

Turkey has increased its oil production to 61,000 barrels per day, including by extraction from newly-discovered areas, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Turkey has increased its oil production to 61,000 barrels per day, including by extraction from newly-discovered areas, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"In the last one month, we have discovered oil in the three new wells. We have added 6.8 thousand barrels to our daily production with the exploration of Akoba-1 and Yenisehir-1 oil wells in Diyarbakir and Misinli-2 oil well in Kirklareli. The daily domestic production of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation in 2021 has increased to 61 thousand barrels with the last three explorations," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also added that Turkey has found 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea and the number of households using natural gas has reached 17 million.

In recent years, Turkey has increased its activities to discover natural gas and oil fields in order to decrease the country's dependence on foreign energy. Turkey imports nearly 90% of its oil and 99% of its natural gas demands.

