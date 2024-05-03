Turkey inflation rises to 69.8% in April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Turkey's annual inflation rate accelerated to 69.8 percent in April, official data showed on Friday, despite interest rate hikes aimed at taming soaring consumer prices.

Inflation had reached 68.5 percent in March, also an increase from the previous month, as the country's struggles to overcome a cost-of-living crisis.

The central bank began to hike its key rate in June 2023, gradually taking it from 8.5 percent to 50 percent.

It decided last week to keep borrowing costs steady but warned it could raise them again if inflation deteriorates.

But after winning re-election last year, he returned to economic orthodoxy and expressed full confidence in his economic team led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.