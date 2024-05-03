Open Menu

Turkey Inflation Rises To 69.8% In April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Turkey inflation rises to 69.8% in April

Turkey's annual inflation rate accelerated to 69.8 percent in April, official data showed on Friday, despite interest rate hikes aimed at taming soaring consumer prices

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Turkey's annual inflation rate accelerated to 69.8 percent in April, official data showed on Friday, despite interest rate hikes aimed at taming soaring consumer prices.

Inflation had reached 68.5 percent in March, also an increase from the previous month, as the country's struggles to overcome a cost-of-living crisis.

The central bank began to hike its key rate in June 2023, gradually taking it from 8.5 percent to 50 percent.

It decided last week to keep borrowing costs steady but warned it could raise them again if inflation deteriorates.

But after winning re-election last year, he returned to economic orthodoxy and expressed full confidence in his economic team led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Bank March April June From

Recent Stories

DC assumes office, spells out priorities

DC assumes office, spells out priorities

17 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

10 minutes ago
 FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues

FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues

10 minutes ago
 More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball ..

More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League

10 minutes ago
 Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to ..

Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to remove hurdle in Pak-Afghan tr ..

10 minutes ago
 PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points

PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points

18 minutes ago
Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matche ..

Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches

21 minutes ago
 Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, ..

Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, financial terms in review con ..

21 minutes ago
 Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications r ..

Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received

1 hour ago
 Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF

Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF

21 minutes ago
 PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

2 hours ago
 5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies toda ..

5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business