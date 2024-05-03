Turkey Inflation Rises To 69.8% In April
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Turkey's annual inflation rate accelerated to 69.8 percent in April, official data showed on Friday, despite interest rate hikes aimed at taming soaring consumer prices
Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Turkey's annual inflation rate accelerated to 69.8 percent in April, official data showed on Friday, despite interest rate hikes aimed at taming soaring consumer prices.
Inflation had reached 68.5 percent in March, also an increase from the previous month, as the country's struggles to overcome a cost-of-living crisis.
The central bank began to hike its key rate in June 2023, gradually taking it from 8.5 percent to 50 percent.
It decided last week to keep borrowing costs steady but warned it could raise them again if inflation deteriorates.
But after winning re-election last year, he returned to economic orthodoxy and expressed full confidence in his economic team led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.
Recent Stories
DC assumes office, spells out priorities
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues
More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League
Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to remove hurdle in Pak-Afghan tr ..
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points
Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches
Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, financial terms in review con ..
Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received
Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
More Stories From Business
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points18 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister for measures to enhance tax to GDP ratio2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 pasia against US dollar20 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal highlights deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan, Australia3 hours ago
-
Markets track Wall St higher as rate hopes rise, eyes on US jobs20 minutes ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices ease as weekly inflation falls by 1%4 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,400 per tola to Rs 239,6004 hours ago
-
WB sees brighter future for Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Australia commits 323 million USD for ADB20 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan possess huge potential to become financial hub for Central Asia5 hours ago
-
Markets track Wall St higher as rate hopes rise, eyes on US jobs18 minutes ago
-
Markets track Wall St higher as rate hopes rise, eyes on US jobs18 minutes ago