UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Israel Negotiating Gas Transportation To Europe - Erdogan's Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Turkey, Israel Negotiating Gas Transportation to Europe - Erdogan's Spokesman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Turkey and Israel have been negotiating the transportation of gas to the European Union, with countries' delegations scheduled to hold a meeting on the issue in October, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday.

Gas from the Eastern Mediterranean could become an alternative to Russian supplies for the EU, Kalin said in May, adding that Ankara was ready to be part of this process.

"These negotiations (between Turkey and Israel) are underway, as far as I know, the next meeting will be held in October," Kalin told reporters, when asked the relevant question.

The EU has been looking for alternatives for Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end dependence on Russian energy supplies after the country started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including gradual phase-out of Russian oil.

