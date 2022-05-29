Turkey, Israel to Have Talks on Gas Delivery From E. Mediterranean to Europe - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Turkey and Israel will hold negotiations on gas deliveries from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe through Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Earlier in the month, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that gas from the Eastern Mediterranean could become an alternative to Russian supplies for the European Union, and Ankara is ready to be part of this process.

"There will be talks of our minister of energy and natural resources with Israeli officials regarding taking this step on natural gas with Israel," Erdogan told reporters, adding that the Israeli side has expressed its readiness on the matter.