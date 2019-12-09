UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey-Libya Mediterranean Deal Not Directed Toward Third Parties - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Turkey-Libya Mediterranean Deal Not Directed Toward Third Parties - Defense Minister

A landmark deal signed between Turkey and Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) that demarcates borders in the Mediterranean Sea is not designed to threaten other countries in the region, Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said on Monday, amid objections from Egypt, Cyprus and Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) A landmark deal signed between Turkey and Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) that demarcates borders in the Mediterranean Sea is not designed to threaten other countries in the region, Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said on Monday, amid objections from Egypt, Cyprus and Greece.

"We signed an agreement as a result of negotiations with the legitimate Libyan government, and it is not directed against anyone else. We are open to dialogue but we will not give up our rights. Greece expelled the Libyan ambassador. We believe that this decision is a sign of powerlessness, and it will not affect the end result," Akar said in a televised broadcast on Turkey's NTV channel.

According to the minister, Turkey is seeking to reach mutual agreements with other countries that have access to the Mediterranean Sea.

"However, we see that our partners are holding many prejudices.

Plans that do not include Turkey will not reach their desired result," Akar remarked.

In late November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the GNA, Fayez Sarraj, signed a memorandum of understanding that established a new maritime border in the Mediterranean Sea, which impinges on territory that both Greece and Cyprus claim is theirs. On Saturday, Erdogan signed a document regarding the new maritime borders, to be sent to the United Nations for ratification.

Egypt, Cyprus and Greece have voiced their objection to the agreement signed by Ankara and Tripoli. The Greek government has also objected to Turkey's exploratory hydrocarbon drilling off the coast of Cyprus in recent weeks. UN Secretary-General's Special Representative in Cyprus and Head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar told Sputnik on Saturday that the United Nations will not take sides in the matter, leaving it to the courts instead.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Egypt Tripoli Ankara Cyprus Libya Greece Tayyip Erdogan November Border From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

WADA CRC Says Has Names of All Suspicious Athletes ..

5 minutes ago

RUSADA Monitoring Council to Meet Dec 19 to Discus ..

5 minutes ago

Filipino boxers set the standard in SEA Games fina ..

5 minutes ago

Govt making all out efforts to empower deprived pe ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) losses 289 points to ..

5 minutes ago

Shinwari hopes to give his best in Pak-SL Tests

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.