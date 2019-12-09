Turkey-Libya Mediterranean Deal Not Directed Toward Third Parties - Defense Minister

A landmark deal signed between Turkey and Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) that demarcates borders in the Mediterranean Sea is not designed to threaten other countries in the region, Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said on Monday, amid objections from Egypt, Cyprus and Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) A landmark deal signed between Turkey and Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) that demarcates borders in the Mediterranean Sea is not designed to threaten other countries in the region, Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said on Monday, amid objections from Egypt, Cyprus and Greece.

"We signed an agreement as a result of negotiations with the legitimate Libyan government, and it is not directed against anyone else. We are open to dialogue but we will not give up our rights. Greece expelled the Libyan ambassador. We believe that this decision is a sign of powerlessness, and it will not affect the end result," Akar said in a televised broadcast on Turkey's NTV channel.

According to the minister, Turkey is seeking to reach mutual agreements with other countries that have access to the Mediterranean Sea.

"However, we see that our partners are holding many prejudices.

Plans that do not include Turkey will not reach their desired result," Akar remarked.

In late November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the GNA, Fayez Sarraj, signed a memorandum of understanding that established a new maritime border in the Mediterranean Sea, which impinges on territory that both Greece and Cyprus claim is theirs. On Saturday, Erdogan signed a document regarding the new maritime borders, to be sent to the United Nations for ratification.

Egypt, Cyprus and Greece have voiced their objection to the agreement signed by Ankara and Tripoli. The Greek government has also objected to Turkey's exploratory hydrocarbon drilling off the coast of Cyprus in recent weeks. UN Secretary-General's Special Representative in Cyprus and Head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar told Sputnik on Saturday that the United Nations will not take sides in the matter, leaving it to the courts instead.