Turkey, Libya Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Boost Economic Ties - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:39 PM

Turkey, Libya Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Boost Economic Ties - Reports

Turkey and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding, which aims to boost their economic ties, the Anadolu news agency reported Thursday, citing Turkish trade minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Turkey and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding, which aims to boost their economic ties, the Anadolu news agency reported Thursday, citing Turkish trade minister.

Last year, Turkey and the Libyan Government of National Accord signed a memorandum of understanding on maritime boundaries.

