Turkey Lowers Interest Rate To 47.5 Percent

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Turkey's central bank lowered its key interest rate on Thursday, the first cut in nearly two years as it battles with double-digit inflation

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Turkey's central bank lowered its key interest rate on Thursday, the first cut in nearly two years as it battles with double-digit inflation.

The bank's monetary policy committee decided to reduce the policy rate from 50 percent to 47.

5 percent, with a statement citing improvement in "inflation expectations and pricing behaviour".

The last cut was in February 2023.

The central bank began to raise interest rates last year to battle soaring prices.

It has kept the main rate stable at 50 percent since March.

