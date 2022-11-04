(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Turkey could become not only a gas transit country, but also the one shaping the international gas market, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

"The TurkStream is now functioning and it could be extended. In this regard, a new energy map could be established stretching from the east to the west, from the north to the south. In the coming 10-15 years, Turkey may become not only a gas transit country, but a country where the gas market is formed," Kalin was quoted as saying by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the idea that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines, damaged by an explosion classified by Russia as an act of terrorism, to Turkey. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders had instructed relevant institutions in the two countries to quickly begin work on the possibility of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.