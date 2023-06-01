UrduPoint.com

Turkey May Face Crisis Next Fall As Erdogan Failing To Curb Inflation - Opposition Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Turkey May Face Crisis Next Fall as Erdogan Failing to Curb Inflation - Opposition Party

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is currently unable to curb high inflation in the country, with a wider economic crisis looming next fall, the leader of Turkey's Innovation Party, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is currently unable to curb high inflation in the country, with a wider economic crisis looming next fall, the leader of Turkey's Innovation Party, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik.

"At the moment Erdogan could not fix Turkey's emerging economic crisis and problems, because Erdogan has total failure in tackling the economic issues. Inflation is rising up, Turkey's currency has lost its value, Turkey's interest rates are higher than expected. Now investors cannot invest in Turkey and direct investments are not coming to Turkey. So economy is very bad at the moment," Yilmaz said.

Erdogan could seek financial assistance from other countries such as Qatar, but it is unlikely to help resolve the current economic issues in the country, the politician also said, adding that it would "push Turkey in a wider economy crisis" as early as next fall.

For years now, Turkey has been dealing with high inflation. In April, it was 43.68% year-on-year, down from 50.5% compared to the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat). At the same time, the independent Inflation Research Group said inflation in Turkey in April was 105.19%. The Bank of Turkey forecast inflation in the country would be 22.3% by the end of the year.

The Innovation Party is a Turkish opposition centrist party founded by Yilmaz in 2020 after he was expelled from Kemal Kilicdaroglu's Republican People's Party over internal conflicts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Bank Qatar Same Tayyip Erdogan April 2020 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments showcases its powerhouse status ..

38 seconds ago
 Parties of Grain Deal Continue Discussing Resumpti ..

Parties of Grain Deal Continue Discussing Resumption of Ship Inspections - UN Co ..

45 seconds ago
 Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relati ..

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relating to corporate tax for free z ..

15 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Imposing Sanctions, Visa Restrict ..

Sullivan Says US Imposing Sanctions, Visa Restrictions on Actors Behind Violence ..

7 minutes ago
 200 poultry units distributed in district Jhang

200 poultry units distributed in district Jhang

7 minutes ago
 Education Ministry officials express commitment to ..

Education Ministry officials express commitment to reduce tobacco consumption, c ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.