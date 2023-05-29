UrduPoint.com

Turkey May Intensify Talks With Russia On Gas Hub Project In Near Future - Source

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Turkey May Intensify Talks With Russia on Gas Hub Project in Near Future - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Turkey may intensify the negotiation process on the gas hub project proposed by Russia in the near future, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik on Monday.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had won the second round of the presidential election with 52.

14% of the vote. During his address to supporters after winning the runoff, Erdogan promised to implement the gas hub project.

"I think that negotiations on this topic will intensify in the near future. President (Erdogan) himself yesterday, in fact, made public his program, named this project among the priorities," the source said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Russia Turkey Vote Hub Tayyip Erdogan May Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity w ..

WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity worldwide

3 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-electio ..

UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-election over phone call

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.