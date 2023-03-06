Turkey Needs Russian Funds for Gas Hub Construction After Earthquake - Presidency Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Turkey is lacking funds to build a gas hub between Ankara and Moscow without Russian investments as the recovery from the recent earthquakes takes priority, Cagri Erhan, a member of the Turkish Presidential Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Active negotiations on the gas hub, which were suspended due to the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey, are said to be resuming in the near future.

"As you mentioned, it is suspended because these earthquakes changed a lot of things in Turkey.

All priorities have changed ... In principle, yes (Turkey will benefit economically from gas hub construction), but we don't have money to construct it now. If Russia has money to construct it, please, start. It depends on investments," Erhan said

In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, instructed their governments to map out the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines.