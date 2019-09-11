Turkey, Netherlands target of $10B trade volume to start

Turkey and the Netherlands aim to increase their trade volume to $10 billion in the first stage, up from the current level of $8 billion, said Turkey's trade minister on Wednesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkey and the Netherlands aim to increase their trade volume to $10 billion in the first stage, up from the current level of $8 billion, said Turkey's trade minister on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Turkish-Dutch Joint Economic and Trade Committee in the Turkish capital Ankara, Ruhsar Pekcan said that after a pause, trade and economic ties between the two countries had picked up momentum.

"We signed a memorandum of understanding with the Netherlands as an extensive concept, prioritizing fields such as bilateral investments, standardization, energy, transport, smart and green cities, the recycling economy, science, innovation, and women's entrepreneurship," said Pekcan.

At the meeting, Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) and the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research signed a letter of intent to cooperate in the fields of science and innovation.

TUBITAK is a national agency of Turkey playing a leading role in fostering a science and technology in the country.