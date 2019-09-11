UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Netherlands Target Of $10B Trade Volume To Start

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:46 PM

Turkey, Netherlands target of $10B trade volume to start

Turkey and the Netherlands aim to increase their trade volume to $10 billion in the first stage, up from the current level of $8 billion, said Turkey's trade minister on Wednesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkey and the Netherlands aim to increase their trade volume to $10 billion in the first stage, up from the current level of $8 billion, said Turkey's trade minister on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Turkish-Dutch Joint Economic and Trade Committee in the Turkish capital Ankara, Ruhsar Pekcan said that after a pause, trade and economic ties between the two countries had picked up momentum.

"We signed a memorandum of understanding with the Netherlands as an extensive concept, prioritizing fields such as bilateral investments, standardization, energy, transport, smart and green cities, the recycling economy, science, innovation, and women's entrepreneurship," said Pekcan.

At the meeting, Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) and the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research signed a letter of intent to cooperate in the fields of science and innovation.

TUBITAK is a national agency of Turkey playing a leading role in fostering a science and technology in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Turkey Ankara Netherlands Women From Billion

Recent Stories

Emirati companies urged to participate in Colombia ..

6 minutes ago

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ( ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Mongolia Agree to Set Up Working Group on ..

5 minutes ago

Trump: Fed should get US interest rate 'down to ZE ..

5 minutes ago

Scottish court hands Boris Johnson fresh Brexit bl ..

5 minutes ago

Russia does not expect better US ties after Bolton ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.