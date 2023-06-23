Open Menu

Turkey Planning To Attract $100Bln In Foreign Investment Over Next 6 Months - Reports

The Turkish government is planning to attract $100-billion in foreign investment over the next six months from the Gulf countries, with about $30-$40 billion expected to be obtained from the United Arab Emirates, media reported on Friday

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek traveled to the UAE on Wednesday ahead of a possible visit by President Tayyip Erdogan, with the visit laying the foundation for long-term investments of $30-$40 billion, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported.

The report said that the Far East had interest in investing in the Turkish energy and defense sectors and set the goal of obtaining $100-million-investment over the next six months after Erdogan visits to other Gulf countries.

Turkey has been facing a rising inflation rate over recent years. The Turkish currency has lost more than 80% of its value in the past five years, and 44% of its value in 2021 alone. On Thursday, the Turkish Central Bank raised its key rate for the first time in more than two years, from 8.5% to 15%, in a U-turn on its inflation-fighting policy.

