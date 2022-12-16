Turkey Planning to Reduce Energy Dependency From 71% to 13% by 2053 - President

Turkey is planning to reduce its dependency on foreign energy from 71% to 13% by 2053 and set a benchmark gas price as early as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

"We have outlined our stance concerning energy to reduce our external dependence on Primary resources from 71%-13% by 2053," Erdogan said at a ceremony dedicated to the completion of the Silivri gas storage project.

The president also said that Turkey was aiming to become a global energy center, where "a benchmark price for gas would be set as soon as possible."

Erdogan has been lobbying Turkey's role as a gas transit hub between the east and west in recent months. On October 14, the Turkish president and Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed relevant institutions in both countries to start implementing the project of a gas hub in Turkey to deliver gas to Europe.