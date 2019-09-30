Turkey posts $2.5 billion foreign trade gap in August

Turkey's foreign trade balance ran a $2.5 billion deficit in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced Monday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkey's foreign trade balance ran a $2.5 billion deficit in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced Monday. The August figure was up 1.2% from the same month last year, said TurkStat.

Last month, Turkish exports hit $12.5 billion, up 1.6% on a yearly basis, while imports rose 1.5% year-on-year to $15 billion in August.The exports-to-imports coverage ratio stood at 83.4% during the month.