Turkey Posts $2.5 Billion Foreign Trade Gap In August

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkey's foreign trade balance ran a $2.5 billion deficit in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced Monday. The August figure was up 1.2% from the same month last year, said TurkStat.

Last month, Turkish exports hit $12.5 billion, up 1.6% on a yearly basis, while imports rose 1.5% year-on-year to $15 billion in August.The exports-to-imports coverage ratio stood at 83.4% during the month.

