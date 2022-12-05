UrduPoint.com

Turkey Preparing For Gas Hub Project Proposed By Russia - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Turkey Preparing for Gas Hub Project Proposed by Russia - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Ankara is making preparations for the gas hub project proposed by Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Erdogan made the announcement during a meeting with Turkish youth in the city of Sanliurfa in the country's southeast.

"As you know, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin put forward a gas hub project in Turkey to redistribute gas to Europe. We are now making preparations for this," the Turkish leader said, adding that natural gas initiatives are not limited to developing fields in the Black and the Mediterranean Seas.

On October 12, Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions in both countries to start implementing the project, and that Ankara expects to complete the pipeline construction in November. Turkey intends to partially cover its fuel needs by extracting Black Sea gas, with Russia being the main supplier. The gas distribution center is expected to be located in in the region of Thrace located in the European part of Turkey.

