Turkey Receives $3.1B In Investment In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Turkey attracted $3.1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half of 2019, the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey (TEPAV) announced late on Wednesday .

The FDI received by Turkey increased $188 million from January to June, versus the same period last year, according to a written statement by the foundation.

Turkey gained the lion share of FDI from Qatar with 19.

4%, which was followed by the U.K. and Azerbaijan with 18.7% and 17.5%, respectively.

The manufacturing sector held 29.2% of the FDI entry, the finance and insurance activities sector came after it with 24.8%.

Meanwhile, the outward direct investments totaled $2.35 billion in the six-month period, mostly in the Netherlands (53.9%).

The TEPAV also said Turkey received $157.9 billion FDI, of which 15.8% came from the Netherlands between 2002 and 2019.

