Turkey Registers All Time High February Export Figure

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 04:40 PM

SANAA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :With a 9.6% hike year-on-year, Turkey's exports registered the all-time high February figure at $16 billion, the country's trade minister said on Tuesday.

The country also saw a 9.8% increase in imports, reaching $19.

4 billion during the same period, Ruhsar Pekcan said at a meeting in the capital Ankara where she revealed preliminary foreign trade data for the month of February.

The rise in both figures brought trade deficit to $3.4 billion last month, she stated.The export-to-import coverage ratio was 82.7% this February, Pekcan added.

