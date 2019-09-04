UrduPoint.com
Turkey Registers Nearly 68,000 Vehicles In July

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:38 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The number of vehicles registered in Turkey slipped 30% year-on-year to 67,621 in July, the country's statistics authority announced on Wednesday.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to traffic topped 28 million by the end of July, TurkStat said.

The July figure was up 61.3% from a month earlier.

Automobiles accounted for 57% of new registrations, followed by motorcycles 27.8%, small trucks 9%, and tractors 3.8%.

