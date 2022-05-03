ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Turkey has resumed drilling at the Basbirin-1oil well in the southeastern province of Sirnak, the country's first well abandoned 86 years ago, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

The well near the Magara village in the Idil district was opened in 1934 but the drilling discontinued in 1936 due to a lack of oil reserves, according to the DHA news agency.

The news outlet reported that this could be a promising development for the region.

Domestic oil production satisfies no more than 5% of Turkey's demand, which is covered mostly by imports, including from Russia.