Turkey Resumes Drilling in Black Sea - Energy Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Turkey's Fatih exploratory vessel has resumed drilling in a natural gas field in the Black Sea where the country made its largest ever discovery last year, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Thursday.

The vessel began drilling its first well in the natural gas field last November. It has already completed drilling activities in the Turkali-1 and Turkali-2 wells.

"Exploratory vessel Fatih has started drilling in the Amasra-1 well for new discoveries. I hope that with the prayers of our people and their support, we will hear some long-awaited news," Donmez wrote on Twitter.

Turkey announced last August the discovery of gas deposits in the Black Sea with an estimated 320 billion cubic meters of reserves. In a few months, Ankara reported that additional gas reserves had been found in the area. The new discovery brought the total volume of the reserves to 405 billion cubic meters.

Ankara is expected to commence gas production from the Black Sea field in 2023.