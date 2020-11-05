UrduPoint.com
Turkey Resumes Gas Drilling In Black Sea - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Turkish vessel Fatih has resumed drilling in a Black Sea natural gas field where the country made its largest ever discovery earlier this year, the minister of energy and natural resources said on Thursday.

"After preparatory work, our vessel Fatih has resumed drilling in the Turkali-1 well in the Black Sea. The drilling will last 75 days.

May it be fruitful," Fatih Donmez wrote on Twitter.

In August, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey had found gas deposits in the Black Sea with estimated 320 billion cubic meters of reserves. In October, he reported the discovery of additional gas reserves in the area, bringing the total volume of the discovery to 405 billion cubic meters.

Gas production from this field is expected to commence in 2023.

