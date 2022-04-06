Turkey, Russia Looking Into Potential Barter Trade - Business Council

Turkey and Russia are considering the possibility of engaging in barter trade, something that Ankara has experience in doing, Izzet Ekmekcibasi, the head of the Turkey-Russia Business Council, said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Turkey and Russia are considering the possibility of engaging in barter trade, something that Ankara has experience in doing, Izzet Ekmekcibasi, the head of the Turkey-Russia business Council, said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in late March that the two countries were working to boost transactions in national currencies.

"Turkey was engaged in barter trade in the late 80s and those practices were successful. That is why we are researching this option as well," Ekmekcibasi was quoted by Turkish newspaper Dunya as saying.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in countries that have sanctioned Russia be settled in rubles.