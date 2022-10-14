Turkey-Russia Negotiations on Gas Hub Will Begin Next Week - Source in Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Negotiations between the delegations of Turkey and Russia on gas hub will begin next week, a source in Ankara told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the venue is yet to be determined.

"As you already know, the leaders of the two countries instructed the relevant departments to start discussions and study the possibilities of this idea very quickly.

We will start negotiations next week, the venue will be determined in the coming days," the source said.

Following the talks, a detailed report will be presented to the leaders of the two countries, who personally control the process, the source added.