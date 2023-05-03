UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Russia's Gazprom Reach Agreement On Deferring Some Gas Payments - Energy Minister

Published May 03, 2023

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Turkey has reached an agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the postponement of some gas payments after the sharp increase in gas prices, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.

In October 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkey had asked Russia to postpone some of Ankara's gas payments until 2024 to mitigate the economic damage of rising energy prices. At the time, the sources noted that it was not yet clear whether the negotiations would lead to any agreement.

"Last year, after a sharp increase in gas prices, we held negotiations with Gazprom on the postponement of some payments, an agreement was reached, and discussions were held.

This applies entirely to that cycle of payments we have taken in coordination with the (Turkish) Ministry of Treasury and Finance. These are events that can occur in trade relations and have previously occurred," Donmez said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haber Global, when asked whether the information about Turkey vowing to pay Russia $20 billion in gas deferments after the presidential election was true.

According to the energy minister, this figure does not correspond to reality.

"(Our) relations with Russia are at a high level. In all sectors, including the energy sector," the minister added.

Donmez has earlier said that Russia covers about 30% of Turkey's gas needs.

