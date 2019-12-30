UrduPoint.com
Turkey Sees 14.31% Surge In Number Of Foreign Visitors

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:38 PM

Turkey sees 14.31% surge in number of foreign visitors

The number of international visitors to Turkey surged 14.31% year-on-year to 42.9 million this January-November period, said the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry on Monday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The number of international visitors to Turkey surged 14.31% year-on-year to 42.9 million this January-November period, said the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry on Monday.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya remained the top destination with 14.

4 million visitors in the first 11 months.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population and a top tourist draw, was the number two destination, drawing 13.7 million foreign visitors.

In November, nearly 2.2 million foreign visitors came to Turkey, up 11.41% year-on-year.

