Turkey Sends 3rd Drillship to Gas Fields in Black Sea - Energy Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Turkey sends a third vessel to the Black Sea for exploratory drilling, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said Friday.

"Our Third Drilling Ship Kanuni's Black Sea expedition begins," Donmez wrote on Twitter.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Turkish vessel, dubbed Fatih, began drilling its first well the Turkali-1 gas well, where the country made its largest gas discovery earlier in the year.

In August, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey had found gas deposits in the Black Sea with estimated 320 billion cubic meters of reserves. In October, he reported the discovery of additional gas reserves in the area, bringing the total volume of the discovery to 405 billion cubic meters.

Gas production from this field is expected to commence in 2023.