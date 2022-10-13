(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Ankara reacted very positively to Russia's proposal to create a new gas hub in Turkey and showed interest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There was a very positive reaction, interested reaction," Peskov said, commenting on the meeting between the Russian and Turkish leaders in Astana.

The presidents also instructed their countries' relevant departments to promptly work out the possibility to create the gas hub, the official added.