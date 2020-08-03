Turkey Slams US-Kurdish Oil Deal, Says Accord to Exploit Syrian Natural Resources- Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has slammed the oil deal recently struck between an alliance of Kurdish militias and a US company, noting that its Primary aim is to exploit Syria's natural resources, media reported on Monday, citing a statement by the ministry.

During testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that an American oil firm has secured a deal to modernize oil fields controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The name of the company has not been revealed.

The Daily Sabah newspaper said that, according to Ankara, by striking the deal with a US company, the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria aimed to divide the country, and the agreement itself disregarded international law.

The ministry also condemned the US government for supporting the deal, say that it hinders Syria's territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty.

On Sunday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that it considered the deal aimed at stealing Syrian oil to be "null and void."