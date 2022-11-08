Turkey Starts Talks With Possible Gas Suppliers Under Hub Project - Energy Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Turkey has started negotiations with possible gas suppliers under the hub project proposed by Russia, and intends to hold a conference in January-February, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.

On October 12, Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey.

The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

"We have already started negotiations with possible suppliers, we think that in January-February we will hold a conference to discuss our capabilities," Donmez said in an interview with state news channel TRT Haber.