UrduPoint.com

Turkey Starts Talks With Possible Gas Suppliers Under Hub Project - Energy Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Turkey Starts Talks With Possible Gas Suppliers Under Hub Project - Energy Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Turkey has started negotiations with possible gas suppliers under the hub project proposed by Russia, and intends to hold a conference in January-February, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.

On October 12, Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey.

The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

"We have already started negotiations with possible suppliers, we think that in January-February we will hold a conference to discuss our capabilities," Donmez said in an interview with state news channel TRT Haber.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Nord Astana Vladimir Putin Hub Tayyip Erdogan October Gas From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

17 minutes ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

51 minutes ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence expe ..

Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.