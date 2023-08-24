Open Menu

Turkey Surprises With Huge Interest Rate Hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Turkey surprises with huge interest rate hike

Turkey's central bank on Thursday delivered a huge surprise by raising the interest rate to 25 percent

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):Turkey's central bank on Thursday delivered a huge surprise by raising the interest rate to 25 percent.

The hike of 7.5 percentage points follows a raise to 17.5 percent from 15 percent last month.

Most economists had expected the bank to increase its policy rate Thursday to 20 percent.

"Recent indicators point to a continued increase in the underlying trend of inflation," the central bank said.

"Monetary tightening will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved," it said.

The lira gained 1.5 percent against the dollar in wake of the bank's strong signal that is was stepping up its fight against inflation and attempts to support the troubled currency.

Capital Economics analyst Liam Peach said the "much larger-than-expected" rate increase "will go a long way towards reassuring investors that the shift back to policy orthodoxy is on track".

