Turkey Targets To Reach Exports Of $190B In 2020'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:26 PM

Turkey targets to reach exports of $190B in 2020'

Turkey targets $190 billion worth of exports in 2020, head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Thursday

ISTANBUL/, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey targets $190 billion worth of exports in 2020, head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Thursday.

The country's exports reached $180.46 billion, hitting a historical high in 2019, according to the TIM data.

Ismail Gulle also said the share of high-technology products is rising in the country's overall exports.

According to current figures, exports this month rose 5% versus January 2019, added Gulle.

Referring to interest rates, he said: "Turkey should reduce the interest rate to the single-digit level for sustainability."

