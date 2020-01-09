Turkey targets to reach exports of $ 190B in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey targets $190 billion worth of exports in 2020, head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Thursday.

The country's exports reached $180.46 billion, hitting a historical high in 2019, according to the TIM data.

Ismail Gulle also said the share of high-technology products is rising in the country's overall exports.

According to current figures, exports this month rose 5% versus January 2019, added Gulle. Referring to interest rates, he said: "Turkey should reduce the interest rate to the single-digit level for sustainability."