UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Deploy Second Drilling Ship To Black Sea - Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Turkey to Deploy Second Drilling Ship to Black Sea - Energy Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Turkey will deploy another drilling ship, named Kanuni, to the Black Sea, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said on Sunday.

Kanuni will support another Turkish vessel, named Fatih, which in mid-August discovered gas deposits in the Black Sea of 320 billion cubic meters with an estimated value of $65 billion, the energy minister said.

"The countdown has begun. Our naval fleet, which is a symbol of our energy independence, will be bolstered with another vessel. The exploration vessel Kanuni, which is currently being prepared, will begin work in the Black Sea and will reinforce our vessel, Fatih," Donmez wrote on Twitter.

Turkish ships are also conducting seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, drawing the ire of the Greek and Cypriot governments, which have both accused Ankara of violating their territorial integrity.

On Sunday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara is determined to continue its exploration in the region despite the escalation in tensions with Greece and the European Union.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter European Union Ankara Independence Greece Gas Sunday Billion

Recent Stories

Swimming pool shut down in Dubai for violating COV ..

17 minutes ago

UAE flies third batch of medical aid to Syria in f ..

47 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new federal departmen ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Unified R ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 640 new COVID-19 cases, 468 recoveri ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first among GCC countries in medical tou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.