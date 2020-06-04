UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Explore Mediterranean Oil, Gas Fields With Libya - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:41 PM

Turkey to Explore Mediterranean Oil, Gas Fields With Libya - Erdogan

Turkey intends to explore and develop oil and gas fields in the Mediterranean with Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Turkey intends to explore and develop oil and gas fields in the Mediterranean with Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

"Our aim is to bring the peace security and calm in this country [Libya] closer.

The solution to the crisis can only be found under the auspices of the United Nations. Today, based on the agreement, we are planning for exploratory drilling in the Mediterranean," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of the Libyan government of the national accord.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Turkey Oil Libya Tayyip Erdogan Gas Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre launches elec ..

1 hour ago

AJK to unveil budget on June 18

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day pow ..

5 minutes ago

385 arrested over violation of corona preventive S ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.