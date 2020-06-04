Turkey to Explore Mediterranean Oil, Gas Fields With Libya - Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Turkey intends to explore and develop oil and gas fields in the Mediterranean with Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

"Our aim is to bring the peace security and calm in this country [Libya] closer.

The solution to the crisis can only be found under the auspices of the United Nations. Today, based on the agreement, we are planning for exploratory drilling in the Mediterranean," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of the Libyan government of the national accord.