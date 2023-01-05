Turkey to Host International Gas Summit in February

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Turkish Energy Ministry Fatih Donmez said Wednesday that his country planned to host an international gas summit in February to unlock gas infrastructure in the region.

Donmez, who spoke during a trip to North Macedonia, said he had invited the economy minister of the Balkan country to the summit, according to CNN Turk reports.

Turkey has been mulling Russia's offer to become a gas trade hub, with a decision expected in 2023. Turkey discovered a new gas reserve off its Black Sea coast late last year. Together with the revised deposits at the Sakarya field, its offshore gas reserves stand at 710 billion cubic meters.