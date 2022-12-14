UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Introduce 2% Accommodation Tax For Tourists From January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Turkey to Introduce 2% Accommodation Tax for Tourists From January

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Tourists in Turkey will be charged a 2% accommodation tax starting January 1, Turkish media reported on Wednesday, adding that the tax does not apply to diplomatic personnel of foreign countries.

The accommodation tax will be levied on persons living in hotels, holiday villages, boutique hotels, motels, boarding houses, villages, highland homes, and campsites, the NTV broadcaster reported. Public guest houses, recreation centers, and camps are also subject to the tax, the report added.

In addition, accommodation services for students in student residences, hostels, and camps are exempt from tax, the report noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Student January Media From

Recent Stories

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

57 minutes ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

59 minutes ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

1 hour ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

1 hour ago
 Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.